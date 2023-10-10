Assam Career Office of District Commissioner West Karbi Anglong Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Office of District Commissioner West Karbi Anglong Assam.

The Office of District Commissioner West Karbi Anglong Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for temporary engagement of 3(Three) nos. of Fellow for three Aspirational Blocks namely Amri, Socheng, and Chinthong Development Block under Aspirational Block Programme.

Name of post : Fellow

No. of posts : 3

Eligibility Criteria :

i. Post Graduate in any discipline from a reputed institution. Candidates with MSW degree will be

given preference.

ii. Should possess data analysis and presentation skills.

iii. Should be conversant with use of social media.

iv. Should possess Project Management Skills.

v. Experience of working/internship with a Development Organisation is desirable.

vi. Self-driven with good communication skills.

Stipend: Total stipend of Rs. 55,000/- per month.

Age limit: Shall not be less than 21 years and not more than 35 years as on 31st March 2023.

How to apply : Candidates can send their duly filled up application in Standard Form with all relevant documents (photocopies) to the office of the District Commissioner, West Karbi Anglong, Hamren on or before 15/10/2023.

Candidate can also e-mail the duly filled applications with documents at E-mail: -aspirationalblockwka2023@gmail.com

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here