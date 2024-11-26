Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in NTPC Assam.

NTPC Assam is inviting applications from Retired Executives from PSUs/Govt. Organizations

for recruitment to the post or career of Associates to be deployed at CPG-1 (Central Procurement Group-1). NTPC is India’s largest power utility which has also so far able to install 76475.68 MW (including JVs). It came into being in 1975. The company is also steering ahead to be India’s largest integrated power company and targets to become a 130 GW firm by 2032. It has comprehensive Rehabilitation & Resettlement and also CSR policies well integrated with its core business of setting up power projects and generating electricity. The company also aims to generate reliable power at competitive prices in a sustainable manner by optimising the use of multiple energy sources with innovative eco-friendly technologies thereby NTPC is contributing to the economic development of the nation and upliftment of the society. It aims to be World’s Leading Power Company, Energizing India’s Growth. Its mission is also to provide reliable power.

Name of post : Associate

Experience :

Candidate must have retired at E6/E7/E8(AGM) level/above position from NTPC or equivalent position

Total Experience:

(i) Candidate should have minimum 10 years of experience in Contracts & Materials – Tendering, Evaluation & Award of Tenders etc.

OR

(ii) Applicant should have minimum 10 years of experience in Operation / Maintenance of Thermal Power Plants along with working experience in Maintenance Management Group (MMG) / Procurement Planning Group (PPG) related to handling of activities like review of Purchase Requisitions (PRs), Evaluation of Tenders etc.

Upper Age Limit : 62 Years.

May also get relaxation upto maximum 65 years after approval of competent authority in case suitable candidate with age less than 62 years is not found against vacancy.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for recruitment to the above posts or career of NTPC Assam altogether through the Google Form link https://forms.gle/Sa6u5owZBZjD3o9m9

Last date for submission of applications altogether is 30th November 2024

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here