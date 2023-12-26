Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in NTPC Limited Assam.

NTPC Limited Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Engineer (Operation).

Name of post : Engineer (Operation) (Discipline : Electrical)

No. of posts : 3

Qualification:

Degree in Engineering in Electrical / Electrical & Electronics / Electrical, Instrumentation & Control / Power Systems & High Voltage / Power Electronics / Power Engineering from recognized University/ Institution.

Experience :

Minimum 03 years post qualification executive experience (excluding training/trainee period, if any) in Operation/ Maintenance /Erection / Construction /Engineering in Thermal or Gas Power Plant.

Upper Age Limit: 35 years

Pay Scale : Rs. 50,000 — 1,60,000/- (E2 grade) at the basic pay of Rs. 50,000/-

How to apply :

Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://careers.ntpc.co.in/ from 26th December 2023 to 9th January 2024

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here



