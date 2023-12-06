Applications are invited for recruitment of 30 vacant administrative positions or career in NTPC Assam.

NTPC Limited Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Executive Trainee-Finance (CA/CMA). NTPC is India’s largest energy conglomerate with roots planted way back in 1975 to accelerate power development in India. Since then it has established itself as the dominant power major with presence in the entire value chain of the power generation business. From fossil fuels it has forayed into generating electricity via hydro, nuclear and renewable energy sources. This foray will play a major role in lowering its carbon footprint by reducing green house gas emissions. To strengthen its core business, the corporation has diversified into the fields of consultancy, power trading, training of power professionals, rural electrification, ash utilisation and coal mining as well. NTPC became a Maharatna company in May 2010. As of January 2020, there are 10 Maharatnas CPSEs in India. NTPC is ranked No. 2 Independent Power Producer(IPP) in Platts Top 250 Global Energy Company rankings.

Name of post : Executive Trainee-Finance (CA/CMA)

No. of posts : 30

Qualification :

CA/CMA (previously ICWA) qualified from institute recognized by appropriate statutory authority in India, are eligible to apply.

Remuneration :

Selected candidates will be placed in the pay scale of Rs. 40,000 -1,40,000 at the basic pay of Rs. 40,000/- (E1 Grade).

Additionally, DA, Other perquisites and allowances, HRA/Cornpany Accommodation, Medical Facilities, PRP, Group Insurance, Terminal benefits etc. as per Company’s Rules in force from time to time during training / after absorption.

Age Limit: Maximum 29 years as on last date of online application.

How to apply :

Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://careers.ntpc.co.in/ from 6th December 2023 to 20th December 2023

Application Fees :

Candidate belonging to General/EWS/OBC category is required to pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs. 300/-.

The SC/ST/PwBD/XSM category & female candidates need not pay the application fee.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here