Applications are invited for recruitment of 223 vacant positions or career in NTPC Limited Assam

NTPC Limited Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Assistant Executive (Operations) on fixed term basis. NTPC Limited is India’s largest integrated energy company with installed capacity of 73,874 MW and has presence in the entire value chain of the power generation business altogether. Commensurate with our country’s growth challenges, NTPC has altogether embarked upon an ambitious plan to attain a total installed capacity of 130 GW by 2032. NTPC has also comprehensive Rehabilitation & Resettlement and CSR policies well integrated with its core business of setting up power projects and generating electricity. The company is also committed to generating reliable power at competitive prices in a sustainable manner.

Name of post : Assistant Executive (Operations)

No. of posts : 223

Also Read : 10 beautiful wishes to send to your loved ones on Republic Day 2024

Qualification :

Degree in Electrical / Mechanical Engineering from a recognized University / Institution

Experience :

Minimum 1 year post qualification experience in Operation / Maintenance of Power Plant with installed capacity of 100 MW or more

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above positions through the website https://careers.ntpc.co.in/ up to February 8, 2024

Also Read : Til Bota : A delicious and unique condiment in Assamese thalis

Application Fees :

Candidate belonging to General/EWS/OBC category are required to pay a non-refundable registration fee of Rs. 300/-.

The SC/ST/PwBD/XSM category & female candidates altogether need not pay the registration fee.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here