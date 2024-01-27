Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in NTPC Limited Assam.

NTPC Limited Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Executive (Data Science) and Executive (Data Engineering) altogether on fixed term basis.

Name of post : Executive (Data Science)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification:

BE/B Tech in any discipline or MCA/PG Degree/Diploma in the area of Data Science/Data Analytics/Business Analytics/IT/CS altogether from a recognised University/ Institution.

Candidates having relevant OSIsoft PI certifications also will be preferred.

Experience:

Minimum 02 years of working experience in one or more of the areas related to MSSQL Server, Power BI, Python, R, SAP or OSISoft PI, data manipulation and analysis using libraries and frameworks like Pandas, NumPy, and Jupyter.

Candidates with experience in machine learning and deep learning methodologies and development of AI/machine learning based models using appropriate algorithms will be preferred.

Also Read : Til Bota : A delicious and unique condiment in Assamese thalis

Name of post : Executive (Data Engineering)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification:

BE/B Tech/MCA altogether from a recognized University/ Institution.

Candidates having relevant OSIsoft PI certifications also will be preferred.

Experience :

Minimum 02 years of working experience in one or more of the areas related to Web report development using Dot NET development, with proficiency in C# and ASP.NET MVC, MS SQL Server, JavaScript, MS Power BI, DAX Query, Data Visualizations, Pivot, SSIS, SSAS.

Experience also in OSIsoft PI Vision, PI Datalink, PI AF, PI Event Frames, PI Notifications, PI RDBMS, Asset Framework including AF templates, data references, analysis and notifications, PI Development – understanding of PI architecture, Web API, AFSDK, Webservices, PI SDK Programming APIs etc.

Experience also in MSSQL, Oracle or any other RDBMS.

Also Read : Arun Yogiraj shared some unseen pictures of Ram Lalla idol of Ram Mandir

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above positions through the website https://careers.ntpc.co.in/ up to 7th February 2024

Application Fees :

Candidate belonging to General/EWS/OBC category are altogether required to pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs. 300/-.

The SC/ST/PwBD/XSM category & female candidates need not pay the application fee.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here



