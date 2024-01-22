Applications are invited for recruitment of 41 vacant positions or career in NRSC Assam.

National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of 41 vacant positions or career on direct recruitment basis.

Name of post : Scientist / Engineer ‘SC’

No. of posts : 35

Discipline wise vacancies :

Agriculture : 2

Forestry & Ecology : 4

Geoinformatics : 7

Geology : 4

Geophysics : 4

Soil Science : 4

Urban Studies : 3

Water Resources : 7

Qualification : MSc / MTech in relevant disciplines

Also Read : 5 beautiful ways of celebrating the inauguration of Ram Mandir

Name of post : Medical Officer ‘SC’

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

MBBS + 2 years Experience (MBBS Qualification should be recognized and registered with Medical Council of India)

Name of post : Nurse ‘B’

No. of posts : 2

Qualification :

SSLC/SSC + First Class Diploma of three years duration in General Nursing and Midwifery recognized by State/Central Government (Nursing qualification should be registered with respective State Nursing Councils)

Name of post : Library Assistant ‘A’

No. of posts : 3

Qualification :

Graduation in First Class + First Class Master’s Degree in Library Science/ Library & Information Science or equivalent from a recognised University/Institution.

Also Read : 10 lesser known interesting facts about Sana Javed

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://apps.nrsc.gov.in/eRecruitment_NRSC/ up to 12.02.2024 (1700 hours).

Application Fees :

There is a non-refundable Application Fee of Rs. 250/- (Rupees Two Hundred and Fifty only) for each application.

However, initially all candidates have to uniformly pay Rs. 750/- (Rupees Seven Hundred and Fifty only) per application as Processing fee.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here