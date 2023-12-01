Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in NPS Trust Assam.

National Pension System (NPS) Trust Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Officer Grade B (Manager) and Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager).

Name of post : Officer Grade B (Manager)

No. of posts : 2

Discipline wise vacancies :

Risk Management : 1

Finance & Accounts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

Risk Management : Full time Master’s degree in Business administration or equivalent with specialization in Finance / Associate Chartered Accountant (ACA) or Fellow Chartered Accountant (FCA) from ICAI (Institute of Chartered Accountants of India/ Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) from CFA Institute. Minimum 3 years of post-qualification experience in dealing with the

problems relating to pension/ financial sectors, special knowledge in Risk Management and

Investment Management

Finance & Accounts : Associate Chartered Accountant (ACA) or Fellow Chartered Accountant (FCA) from ICAI (Institute of Chartered Accountants of India). Minimum 3 years of post-qualification experience in drawing up and finalization of financial results, accounts, budgeting, cash flows,

investment, TDS, income tax, audit and payroll processing.

Also Read : How to achieve instant glowing skin for the wedding season?

Name of post : Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager)

No. of posts : 3

Discipline wise vacancies :

General : 1

Risk Management : 1

Investment & Research : 1

Qualification & Experience :

General : Master’s Degree in any discipline, Bachelor’s Degree in Law, Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering from a recognized university, Associate Chartered Accountant (ACA) or Fellow

Chartered Accountant (FCA) from ICAI (Institute of Chartered Accountants of India)/ Associate

Cost and Management Accountant (ACMA) [erstwhile Associate of Institute of Cost & Works Accountant of India (AICWA)] or Fellow Cost and Management Accountant (FCMA) [erstwhile Fellow of Institute of Cost & Works Accountant of India (FICWA)] from Institute of Cost

Accountants of India (ICMAI) [erstwhile Institute of Cost & Works Accountants of India(ICWAI)] / Associate Company Secretary (ACS) or Fellow Company Secretary (FCS) from Institute of Company

Secretaries of India (ICSI) / Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) from CFA Institute.

Risk Management : Full time Master’s degree in Business administration or equivalent with specialization in Finance / Associate Chartered Accountant (ACA) or Fellow Chartered Accountant (FCA) from ICAI (Institute of Chartered Accountants of India)/ Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) from CFA Institute. Minimum 2 years of post-qualification experience in dealing with the problems

relating to pension/ financial sectors, special knowledge in Risk Management and Investment Management.

Investment & Research : Full time Master’s degree in Business administration or equivalent with specialization in Finance / Associate Chartered Accountant (ACA) or Fellow Chartered Accountant (FCA) from ICAI (Institute of Chartered Accountants of India)/ Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) from CFA Institute. Minimum 2 years post qualification experience in the relevant field

Also Read : Popular queens of Assam who stood as strong examples of woman empowerment

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website http://www.npstrust.org.in/ up to 24th December 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here