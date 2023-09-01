Applications are invited for various administrative positions in National Law University and Judicial Academy (NLUJAA) Assam.

National Law University and Judicial Academy (NLUJAA) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Chief Warden (Male) and Assistant Warden (Male & Female).

Name of posts :

Chief Warden (Male)

Assistant Warden (Male & Female)

No. of posts :

Chief Warden (Male) : 1

Assistant Warden (Male & Female) : 2

Qualification & Experience :

1) At least graduate in any discipline

2) Experienced in Hotel Administration in Universities / Educational Institutions with minimum 5 years experience

3) Functional knowledge of English, Hindi and Assamese languages with good organizational and interpersonal skills

Salary : Salary will depend upon qualification and experience on consolidated basis per month

Age Limit : Not below 30 years and not above 55 years.

How to apply : Candidates may submit their applications along with photocopies of testimonials to National Law University and Judicial Academy (NLUJAA), Hajo Road, Amingaon, Guwahati-781031, Assam

Last date for submission of applications is up to 5 PM of 11th September 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here