Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in NIT Silchar Assam.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Silchar Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Project Assistant for the Integrated Eco-Development Research Programme (IERP) under G. B. Pant National Institute of Himalayan Environment sponsored project in the Department of Electronics and Instrumentation Engineering. National Institute Of Technology, Silchar is one of the 31 National Institutes of Technology of India. It came into being in 1967 as a Regional Engineering College in Assam. In 2002 it was upgraded to the status of National Institute of Technology and was declared as Institute of National Importance under the National Institutes of Technology Act, 2007. The vision of NIT Silchar is establishing unique identity by development of high quality human and knowledge resources in diverse areas of technologies to meet local, national, and global economic and social need and human society at large in self-sustained manner. The mission of NIT Silchar is to train and transform young men and women into responsible thinking engineers, technologists and scientists, to motivate them to attain professional excellence and to inspire them to proactively engage themselves for the betterment of the society.

Name of post : Project Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Age Limit : 35 Years

Essential Qualification :

3 years Diploma in Electronics Engineering or equivalent qualification from recognized institute/ university.

Desirable Experience :

B.Tech/M.Tech in Electronics Engineering or equivalent with relevant field in the field of nanotechnology and instrumentation.

Salary : Rs 15,000/- per month

How to apply :

Applicants may submit the signed scanned copy of their filled-up application form along with C.V . They should also send all other relevant scanned copy of documents via email.

They should send it to the P.I. through email at [email protected]

The subject line is “Application for the post of Project Assistant under IERP-NIHE project”

Last date of receiving/ submission of filled up application form is 05-03-2025

Shortlisted applicants will get to know the details regarding the interview process, date, time and venue over email

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here