Applications are invited for recruitment of various research based positions or career in NIT Silchar Assam.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Silchar Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Research Assistant for the research study titled “Exploring Consumer Willingness to Utilize Solar Energy: An Empirical Study in Selected Districts of Assam” in the Department of Humanities and Social Sciences. National Institute Of Technology, Silchar is one of the 31 National Institutes of Technology of India and came into being in 1967 as a Regional Engineering College in Assam. In 2002 it got upgradation to the status of National Institute of Technology and . It got declaration as Institute of National Importance under the National Institutes of Technology Act, 2007. The vision of NIT Silchar is: establishing unique identity by development of high quality human and knowledge resources in diverse areas of technologies to meet local, national, and global economic and social need and human society at large in self-sustained manner. The mission of NIT Silchar is: to train and transform young men and women into responsible thinking engineers, technologists and scientists, to motivate them to attain professional excellence and to inspire them to proactively engage themselves for the betterment of the society.

Name of post : Research Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Salary : Rs. 37,000/- per month

Qualification : Postgraduate in Social Science Disciplines (55% minimum marks) with NET/ M.Phil./ Ph.D

Job Roles :

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Will carry out the project related literature review, develop questionnaire, data collection from field, data analysis and report writing.

Also Read : Netizens laud Jeet Adani for not ‘wasting money like Ambanis’ for his wedding

Name of post : Field Investigator

No. of posts : 3

Salary : Rs. 20,000/- per month

Qualification : Postgraduate in Social Science Disciplines with minimum 55% marks.

Job Roles :

Prospective field investigator has to visit the field for collection of data, and will be engaged in analysis and report writing, if needed

How to apply :

Applicants must submit the signed scanned copy of their filled-up applications along with C.V. and other relevant documents to Dr.Ujjal Protim Dutta, Project Coordinator, Department of Humanities and Social Sciences, NIT Silchar through the email: [email protected]

The subject line is “Application for the post of Research Assistant/ Field Investigator for ICSSR project”

Last date for submission of applications is 20th February 2025, upto 5:00 PM

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here