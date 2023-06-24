Assam Career : NIT Silchar Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various project based positions in National Institute of Technology (NIT) Silchar.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Silchar is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Project Associate-I in the Department of Civil Engineering, NIT Silchar, under CRG-SERB/DST sponsored project entitled “Development of spatial map of available water resources with water quality index for the Barak River basin for drinking purposes along with the development of an indigenous household filtration system”

Name of post : Project Associate-I

No. of posts : 1

Essential qualifications : Candidates with minimum M.Tech or Equivalent degree in the field of Water Resources Engineering or Environmental Engineering with B.Tech in Engineering from reputed Institutes/Universities.

Desirable Experience : Research/project experience in the field of Water Resources Engineering or environmental engineering, knowledge of measurement of water quality and filtration system.

Age limit : Preferably below 35 Years.

Salary : Rs. 31,000/- p.m. for candidates with GATE qualification. Rs. 25,000/- p.m. for candidates without GATE qualification. HRA as per norms if Institute Accommodation is not provided.

How to apply : Candidates can submit their filled-up applications along with C.V. to the PI accompanying photocopies of all relevant documents with self-attestation to the address: Dr. Briti Sundar Sil, Associate Professor, Department of Civil Engineering, National Institute of Technology Silchar, Silchar– 788010, Assam, India. Candidate should write “Application for the post of Project

Associate-I under the project CRG/2022/008657”on the top of the envelope.

Applicants are also requested to send the soft copy of the duly filled application along with C.V. & all necessary documents to the PI through email (britisil@gmail.com) with the subject as “Application for the post of JRF under the project CRG/2022/008657”

The last date for submission of applications is on or before 15-07-2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here