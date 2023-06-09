Assam Career : NIT Silchar Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various technical positions in National Institute of Technology (NIT) Silchar.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Silchar is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) in a project entitled “Development of a Reinforcement Learning Based Tracking Algorithm for a Mobile Tracker to Strategically track Intelligently guided Mobile Tracker.”

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : B.E/B. Tech/M.E/M. Tech/M. Sc/MCA or, equivalent qualification holder with first

class in aggregate, in electrical science streams like Electrical Engg./ Electronics Engg./Electronics & Communication Engg./ Computer Science and Engg./Electronics & Instrumentation Engineering / Bioelectronics Engineering/ Telecommunication Engg./Mechatronics Engg./ Robotics Engg., etc

Salary : INR. 31,000/-per month+ H.R.A. (without D.A./ T.A.)

How to apply : Applicants are requested to send the soft copy of the duly filled application form

along with C.V. & soft copy of all supporting documents to the PI through the email chandrajit@ece.nits.ac.in with the subject line “Application for the post of JRF under the project ARDB/01/1082038/M/I”, on or before 21/06/2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

