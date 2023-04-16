Assam Career : NIT Silchar Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various project based positions in National Institute of Technology (NIT) Silchar.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Silchar is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) and Project Associate-I under various projects.

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : A Low Cost Fast and Reliable Clinical Prototype Based on Microwave Imaging for Early Diagnosis and Continuous Monitoring of Breast Cancer using Convolutional Neural Network

Essential Qualification : M Tech in ECE/EI/CSE

Salary : Rs 31,000/- per month for the first two years & Rs 35,000/- for the 3rd year

Age Limit : 35 years

Also Read : 10 earring looks of Kriti Sanon that is good for any occasion

Name of post : Project Associate-I

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Robust Control of Biochemical Oxygen Demand and Ammonium Ion Concentration in Wastewater Treatment Plant using Quantitative Feedback Theory based Controller with Prototype Building

Essential Qualification : BE/B. Tech/M. Tech or Equivalent degree in EE/ECE/EIE/ CE from

recognized University.

Salary :Rs. 31,000/- p.m. for the candidates with GATE/NET qualification. Rs. 25000/- p.m. for the candidates without GATE/NET qualification. HRA @ 9% if institute accommodation is not provided. Candidate may also get an opportunity to pursue PhD as per Institute Norms

Age Limit : 35 years

Also Read : Kriti Sanon’s effective mantras for managing anxiety

How to apply :

For the post of Junior Research Fellow (JRF), candidates can submit their filled-up applications along with C.V. to the PI accompanying photocopies of all relevant documents with self-attestation to the address: Dr. Arnab Nandi, Associate Professor, Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering, National Institute of Technology Silchar, Silchar–788010, Assam, India (Contact-7002270524). Candidate should write “Application for the post of JRF under the project CRG/2022/008839”on the top of the envelope. Applicants are also requested to send the soft copy of the duly filled application along with C.V. & all necessary documents to the PI through email (arnab@ece.nits.ac.in) with the subject as “Application for the post of JRF under the project

CRG/2022/008839”on or before 25th April, 2023.

For the post of Project Associate-I, candidates are requested to submit the signed scanned copy of their filled-in application form along with CV, all supporting documents and one small write-up on how the candidate fits into the project, to the P.I. through email at prasanta@ee.nits.ac.in with subject line “Application for the post of Project Associate -I under DST-SERB project EEQ/2022/000120”. Last date for submission of applications is 15th May 2023

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2