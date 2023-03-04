Assam Career NIT Silchar Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various project based positions in National Institute of Technology (NIT) Silchar.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Silchar is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Project Associate I and Junior Research Fellow (JRF) in various projects.

Name of post : Project Associate I

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Ultrasound Image based Breast Cancer Prediction and Detection using Deep Learning Computational Techniques

Qualification : M.Tech/ M.E in Computer Science & Engineering Department

Salary :

Rs. 31,000/-p.m for candidates with NET/ GATE qualification

Rs. 25,000/-p.m for candidates without NET/ GATE qualification

HRA @ 9% if Institute Accommodation is not provided

Also Read : 8 make-up looks of Janhvi Kapoor that is great for parties

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Development of the deep learning-based risk prediction and diagnostic model for

Alzheimer’s Disease using integration of functional and structural MRI Scans

Qualification : Minimum M. Tech./M.E. degree in ECE/CSE/EE/E&I, with valid GATE score

Salary : Rs. 31,000/- month (without an H.R.A/ D.A./ T.A.)

How to apply :

For the post of Project Associate-I, candidates are requested to submit the soft copy of filled-up applications along with C.V. and accompanying photocopies of all documents to PI pinki@cse.nits.ac.in by March 25, 2023

Also Read : Nutritious jelly recipe of Assam’s MasterChef India 7 contestant Nazia Sultana that can be made easily at home

For the post of Junior Research Fellow (JRF), candidates are to submit their filled-up applications along with C.V. to the PI accompanying photocopies of all relevant documents with self-attestation to the address: Dr. Tripti Goel, Assistant Professor, Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering, National Institute of Technology Silchar, Silchar–788010, Assam, India. Candidate should write “Application for the post of JRF under the project CRG/2022/006866”on the top of the envelope. Applicants are also requested to send the soft copy of the duly filled application along

with C.V. & all necessary documents to the PI through email (triptigoel@ece.nits.ac.in) with the subject as “Application for the post of JRF under the project CRG/2022/006866”on or before March 20, 2023

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2