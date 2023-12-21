Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or career in NIT Silchar Assam.

National Institute of Technology (NIT), Silchar, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) for the SERB-CRG sponsored project entitled “Development of the deep learning-based risk prediction and diagnostic model for Alzheimer’s Disease using integration of functional and structural MRI Scans” in the Department of Electronics & Communication Engineering (ECE) on contract.

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : Minimum M. Tech./M.E. degree in ECE/CSE/EE/E&I, with valid GATE score

Desirable Experience : Research/ Project experience in the field of Machine Learning/ Deep Learning.

Salary : INR. 31,000/- month (without an H.R.A/ D.A./ T.A.)

Age Limit : 35 years (as on closing date of application i.e. 10/01/2024)

How to apply :

Applicants are to submit their filled-up applications along with C.V. to the PI accompanying photocopies of all relevant documents with self-attestation to the address: Dr. Tripti Goel, Assistant Professor, Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering, National Institute of Technology Silchar, Silchar–788010, Assam, India.

Candidate should write “Application for the post of JRF under the project CRG/2022/006866”on the top of the envelope.

Applicants are also requested to send the soft copy of the duly filled application along with C.V. & all

necessary documents to the PI through email (triptigoel@ece.nits.ac.in) with the subject as “Application for the post of JRF under the project CRG/2022/006866”

Last date for receipt or submission of applications is on or before 10/01/2024.

Interview date and mode (online/ offline) with other details will be duly notified through email

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here