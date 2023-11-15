Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in NIT Silchar Assam.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Silchar Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of various project based positions or career.

Name of post : Project Associate I

No. of posts : 2

Name of project : Estimation of Quantitative Precipitation Errors (QPE) in Southern North East

Region, India using Radar Data

Essential qualifications : Candidates with Master degree (M. Tech/MSc/ME) in the field of Water Resources Engineering or allied fields/ Computer Science/Mathematics or any relevant discipline with excellent academic records from reputed recognized Institutes/Universities.

Desirable Experience : Research/project experience in the field of Water Resources Engineering/ Hydrology/meteorology/mathematical modeling/computational modeling or any other area relevant to this research project.

Age limit : Preferably below 35 Years.

Salary :

Rs. 31,000/- p.m. for candidates with GATE/CSIR-UGC NET qualification.

Rs. 25,000/- p.m. for candidates without GATE/CSIR-UGC NET qualification.

HRA will be given if Institute Accommodation is not provided.

Name of post : Project Lead

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Capacity building for human resource development in Unmanned Aircraft System

(Drone and related technology)

Essential qualifications : First Class in ME/M. Tech in CSE, ECE, EIE, MECH Aeronautical Engineering or equivalent from reputed Institute with minimum 60%(or 6.5 CGPA). A minimum

of 2 Years of work experience in the relevant areas of Drone Technology.

Desirable Experience : Ph.D./First class MBA is preferred with focus on USA Development, IoT Drone Electronics, Machine Learning related projects with 2 years work experience.

Age limit : 40 years (as on closing date of application)

Salary : Rs. 75000/- per month

How to apply :

For the post of Project Associate-I, applicants are to submit their filled-up applications along with C.V. to the PI accompanying photocopies of all relevant documents with self-attestation to the address: Dr. Briti Sundar Sil, Associate Professor, Department of Civil Engineering, National Institute of Technology Silchar, Silchar– 788010, Assam, India. Candidate should write “Application for the post of Project Associate-I under the project Research, Education and Training Outreach (REACHOUT) scheme, MOES.” on the top of the envelope. Applicants are also requested to send the soft copy of the duly filled application along with C.V. & all necessary documents to the PI through email (britisil@gmail.com) with the subject as “Application for the post of Project Associate I under the project REACHOUT-MOES” on or before 30th November 2023

For the post of Project Lead, applicants are requested to submit the signed scanned copy of their filled-up applications along with CV, all the mark sheets and certificates and one small write-up on how the candidate fits into the project, and all other relevant documents to the P.I. through email at ranjay@ei.nits.ac.in with subject line “Application for the post of Project Lead under MeiTy project L-14011/29/2021-HRD” with the subject line on or before 30th November 2023

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2