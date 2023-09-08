Applications are invited for various project based positions in National Institute of Technology (NIT), Silchar, Assam.

National Institute of Technology (NIT), Silchar, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Project Associate-I for DST-SERB (SRG) sponsored project entitled “Investigation of tribo-performance of self-lubricating and self-healing microencapsulated

hybrid polymer composites under different sliding conditions” in the Department of Mechanical Engineering.

Name of post : Project Associate-I

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : B.E./ B. Tech in Mechanical Engineering/ Material Science & Engineering/ Production Engineering or M.E/ M. Tech or equivalent degree in Mechanical Engineering and related branches of Mechanical Engineering from recognized University.

Desirable Qualification : Expertise or strong interest in Design/ Manufacturing/ Production/ Tribology/ Material Science and having hands on experience in developing and testing composite will be given preference. Throughout First Class in academic career is preferred.

Salary :

(i) Rs. 31,000/- for GATE/NET Qualified Candidate

(ii) Rs.25000/- for Non-GATE/NET Qualified Candidate

How to apply : Applicants are requested to submit the signed scanned copy of their filled-up application form along with C.V and all other relevant documents to the P.I. through email at

rajeev@mech.nits.ac.in with subject line “Application for the post of Project Associate-I under SERB-DST project SRG/2021/000956.”

Last date for submission of filled up application forms is 20th September 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here