Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in Nirmal Haloi College Assam.

Nirmal Haloi College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Principal.

Name of post : Principal

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria : Educational qualification etc. shall be as per Govt. OM No. AHE.45/2019/2 dt. 25/02/2019 as noted below:-

a. A Master’s Degree with at least 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point scale where grading system is followed) from a recognized University.

b. A Ph. D degree.

c. Professor / Associate Professor with a total service experience of at least 15 (fifteen) years of Teaching / Research in Universities, Colleges and other institutions of Higher Education.

d. A minimum of 10 research publications in Peer reviewed or U.G.C. listed journals.

e. A minimum of 110 Research score as per Appendix II at table 2 of UGC Regulations, 2018.

f. A relaxation of 5% may be provided at Master Degree Level for SC/ST/Differently able candidates. The eligibility marks of 55% (or an equivalent grade in a point scale) and relaxation of 5% to the category mentioned above are permissible only based on qualifying marks without any grace marks.

g. A relaxation of 5% be provided to the Ph. D Degree holders who have obtained their Master’s Degree prior to 19th September, 1991.

Age : Upper age limit 55 years.

How to apply : Candidates may send their application with all relevant documents (including contact number, E-mail ID) along with a non-refundable Demand Draft of Rs.5000/- (rupees five thousand) only drawn in favour of the Principal, NH College, Patacharkuchi payable at Assam Gramin Vikash Bank, Pathsala branch (or credited to account No. 7111010000773 of NH College General fund, Assam Gramin Vikash Bank, Patacharkuchi, receipt of which is to be enclosed with the application).

The applications must reach the President, Governing Body, Nirmal Haloi College, Patacharkuchi Bajali, Assam, PIN-781326 within 25th November 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here





