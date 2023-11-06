Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in NIRDPR Assam.

National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (NIRDPR) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of UNICEF CRU-SBCC Coordinator (Training & Knowledge Management).

Name of post : UNICEF CRU-SBCC Coordinator (Training & Knowledge Management)

No. of posts : 1

Educational Qualification : Master’s degree in social sciences /management /communications/Pure sciences/Humanities.

Experience : 5 years of progressive experience in handling multi-stakeholder, state, or national level development projects in a multi-disciplinary team

Age Limit: 55 years

Remuneration : Rs.80,000/- per month (Consolidated)

How to apply : The candidates should apply through online registration available on the website http://career.nirdpr.in/

Last date for submission of online application is 17.11.2023.

Application Fees : An application fee of Rs.300/- plus applicable taxes should be paid by General/ OBC/ EWS candidates through Pay Fee (SB Collect). No application fee for SC/ST/PWD candidates.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here