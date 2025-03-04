Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in NIPER Guwahati Assam.

National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education & Research (NIPER) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Project Personnel for the “Centre of Excellence on Phytopharmaceuticals & Herbal Products” project sponsored by the Department of Pharmaceuticals, Govt. of India by PRIP scheme with a project duration of 5 years.

Name of post : Project Scientist-I (Non-Medical)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

PhD in Chemistry (organic/natural products/medicinal/pharmaceutical chemistry/biological

sciences) with minimum 60 % marks in postgraduate degree. The candidate must have at least one research publication in SCI-indexed Journals. (PhD Thesis submitted may also can apply)

Desirable: Experience in natural product extraction, isolation and characterization by using spectroscopic techniques like NMR, LCMS etc. Hands on experience for operation and analysis of HPLC and different chromatographic instruments. Candidates having knowledge in regulatory norms in drug discovery (phytopharmaceuticals/herbal drugs) specially for development of products as per CDSCO DCGI or AYUSH norms will be given preference.

Emoluments : Rs. 56,000/- + 20% HRA

Age Limit : 35 years as on the last date of application. The age limit is relaxable up to 5 years in

the case of SC/ST/OBC, physically handicapped and women applicants

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

Postgraduate degree (M.S./M.Pharm. /M.Sc.) in Medicinal Chemistry or Natural Products, or Pharmaceutical Chemistry or Equivalent or with minimum 60 % marks. GPAT/GATE/CSIR-NET or any National entrance test exam conducted by any Central Govt. agency is essential for candidates with a master’s degree

Desirable: The candidate will be involved in cutting-edge research in Phytopharmaceuticals especially related to dataset development, maintenance, and Natural product inspired drug discovery. The candidate should have basic knowledge of plant taxonomy, and chemical constituents of medicinal plants. The selected candidate will be required to perform database development and management and apply AI/ML methods to natural product-inspired and medicinal chemistry concept-based drug design. Exposure to basic molecular modeling and drug design techniques like docking, quantum chemical calculations, MD simulations, QSAR, and MMPA is also desirable. Basic to moderate level knowledge of chemoinformatics database, web server, web tool development, and management. Basic to moderate level of programming knowledge in bash, python, html, C++, programming awareness about ChatGPT and similar tools. The last stage of the project will also involve organic and semisynthesis activities, thus basic knowledge of organic, and analytical chemistry concepts is also desirable. Due to the multidisciplinary nature of the project, it is desirable that the candidate display a keen interest in modeling as well as experimental work and should have good oral, written, communication, and presentation skills. Also, the ability to work independently and in a team of scholars as per project requirements is desirable.

Emoluments : Rs. 37,000/- + 20% HRA

Age Limit : 32 years as on the last date of application. The age limit is relaxable up to 5 years in

the case of SC/ST/OBC, physically handicapped and women applicants

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 2

Essential Qualification :

Postgraduate degree (M.S./M.Pharm./M.Sc.) in chemistry/medicinal chemistry/ natural products/ pharmaceutical chemistry/ herbal technology with minimum 60% marks. GPAT/GATE/CSIR-NET or any National entrance test exam conducted by any central Govt. agency is essential for candidates with a master’s degree.

Desirable: Experience in natural product extraction, working in herbal industries, experience in large scale extraction in GMP & GLP facilities. Candidates having knowledge in regulatory norms in drug discovery specially for development of CGMP facility / NABL, different chromatography techniques (TLC, HPLC etc.), LCMS and NMR will be given preference.

Emoluments : Rs. 37,000/- + 20% HRA

Age Limit : 32 years as on the last date of application. The age limit is relaxable up to 5 years in

the case of SC/ST/OBC, physically handicapped and women applicants

How to apply :

Candidates may apply using the prescribed format only available on the website

www.niperguwahati.ac.in up to 15.03.2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here