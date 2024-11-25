Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in NIPER Guwahati Assam.

National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education & Research (NIPER) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Stores & Purchase Officer.

Name of post : Stores & Purchase Officer

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

Bachelor Degree in any discipline from a recognized University/ Institution.

Experience:

Fifteen (15) years of experience in any Central/State Govt. or University/ PSU or other Central/State Autonomous Bodies out of which at least eight (8) years as In charge of Stores & Purchase Dept.

Desirable:

Well Conversant with the Central government procurement procedures and familiar with GFR procurement provisions. Also, exposure in procedures like processing procurements of consumable, non-consumable and Asset items by adopting procedures like, procurements through committees, single tender, limited tender, Proprietary items, open tenders, Global tenders, Rate contract etc. The knowledge of utilizing portals like GeM etc. will be an added qualification. Job involves not only placing purchase orders but also involves responsibilities like receipt of materials, and their preservation, Maintenance of stock ledgers, Issue of materials, Gate passes, handling Disposals, Maintenance of instruments, equipment’s and other related services arranging payments to suppliers etc. Person recruited is also expected to handle Imports and should have through knowledge in establishing letter of credits, arranging foreign payments, handling import

clearances, and capable of making correspondence with suppliers through emails etc. The knowledge of operating the computers is an essential requirement

How to apply :

Candidates may send the following documents in PDF format via email to [email protected] latest by 12/12/2024 (up to 12 noon) mentioning the subject line as “Recruitment for the post of S&P Officer”

CV as per the prescribed format. Copies of all educational documents and experience certificates in chronological order

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here