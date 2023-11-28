Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career under NIOS Assam.

National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of Group ‘A’, ‘B’ & ‘C’ posts or career on direct recruitment basis.

Name of posts :

Deputy Director (Capacity Building Cell)

Deputy Director (Academic)

Assistant Director (Administration)

Academic Officer

Section Officer

Public Relation Officer

EDP Supervisor

Graphic Artist

Junior Engineer(Electrical)

Assistant

Stenographer

Junior Assistant

Multi Tasking Staff (MTS)

Also Read : Shamooo Sana : The jewellery brand of Randeep Hooda’s girlfriend Lin Laishram

No. of posts :

Deputy Director (Capacity Building Cell) : 1

Deputy Director (Academic) : 1

Assistant Director (Administration) : 2

Academic Officer : 4

Section Officer : 2

Public Relation Officer : 1

EDP Supervisor : 21

Graphic Artist : 1

Junior Engineer(Electrical) : 1

Assistant : 4

Stenographer : 3

Junior Assistant : 10

Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) : 11

Eligibility Criteria : As per rules and regulations of NIOS

Also Read : Namita Thapar comes up with true definition of leadership

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online at https://nios.cbt-exam.in or www.nios.ac.in w.e.f. 30.11.2023 from 11.00 a.m. onwards. Last date for submission of online application is 21.12.2023 till 11.59 p.m.

Application Fees :

Group ‘A’ (UR/OBC) : Rs. 1500/-

Group ‘B’ & ‘C’ (UR/OBC) : Rs. 1200/-

Group ‘A’ (SC/ST/EWS) : Rs. 750/-

Group ‘B’ (SC/ST) : Rs. 750/-

Group ‘B’ & ‘C’ (EWS) : Rs. 600/-

Group ‘C’ (SC/ST) : Rs. 500/-

Rs. 50/- will be charged as online processing fee (other than Application Fee) for each online transaction.

However, PwD categories with a minimum of 40% disability are exempted from payment.

Fees once paid will not be refunded under any circumstances.

Application without the prescribed fee will not be entertained and summarily rejected. No representation against such rejection would be entertained.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here