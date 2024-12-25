Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in NIELIT Assam.

National Institute of Electronics & Information Technology (NIELIT) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Junior Developer, Developer and Consultant purely on contract basis on consolidated remuneration initially for a period of one year.

Name of post : Junior Developer

No. of posts : 7

Qualification :

B.E/B.Tech/ ME/M.Tech in CS/IT/ Electronics or MCA or NIELIT B Level or Relevant Degree from an

AICTE/UGC recognized institute, or equivalent qualification as per Govt. of India rules.

OR

B.Sc (CS/IT)/ BCA/ IT ‘A’ Level of NIELIT/PGDCA or equivalent qualification as per Govt. of India

rules.

Experience : Minimum 0-1 Year relevant Experience is required

Name of post : Developer

No. of posts : 4

Qualification :

B.E/B.Tech/ ME/M.Tech in CS/IT/ Electronics or MCA or NIELIT B Level or Relevant Degree from an

AICTE/UGC recognized institute, or equivalent qualification as per Govt. of India rules.

OR

B.Sc (CS/IT)/ BCA/ IT ‘A’ Level of NIELIT/PGDCA or equivalent qualification as per Govt. of India

rules.

Experience : Minimum 30-42 Months relevant Experience is required.

Name of post : Consultant (HR)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Experienced person having knowledge in Government working at least at the level of

Under Secretary or Level 11 as per 7 CPC and well conversant with Govt. of India Rules and Regulations.

How to apply :

Candidates may send their duly filled offline application with self-attested supporting document to the address: Registrar, National Institute of Electronics & Information Technology (NIELIT), NIELIT Bhawan, Plot No. 3, PSP Pocket, Institutional Area Sector-8, Dwarka, New Delhi-110077.

Last date for receipt of applications is January 5, 2025

Application Fees :

Applicants must deposit non-refundable Registration Fee of Rs. 500/- per position through online mode. The Candidates may deposit registration fee in the account of NIELIT in the given Bank account:

Name of the office -National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology, New Delhi

Bank Account Number- 604820100000012

Bank Name – Bank of India

IFSC Code- BKID0006048

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here