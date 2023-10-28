Assam Career NIELIT Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT).

National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Sr. Resource Person (Video Production) purely on contract basis.

Name of post : Sr. Resource Person (Video Production)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

Essential: – Graduate in Journalism & Mass Communication

Experience: – Minimum 02 years qualification working experience in Photography/ Videography/ Video Editing.

Desirable Qualification: – Knowledge of Graphic Designing and Video Editing Softwares (Photoshop, Adobe Premier Pro, Adobe After Effect etc.)

How to apply : Candidates can apply by submitting scanned application form with self-attested supporting documents to email id socialmedia@nielit.gov.in on or before 9th November, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here