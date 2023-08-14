Applications are invited for various administrative positions in National Institute of Design (NID), Jorhat, Assam.

National Institute of Design (NID), Jorhat, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Hostel Warden (Female).

Name of post : Warden / Caretaker (Female)

No. of posts : 1

Pay : Pay Level 5, Rs. 29,200 – 92,300/-

Essential Qualifications:

i) Bachelor’s degree from a recognized University/Institution

ii) Computer Knowledge

Desirable:

a. A minimum of 3 years’ experience as a Warden in a reputed educational institution/ organization/ university.

b. Speaking knowledge of English and Hindi

Age: Not exceeding 50 years, as on the last date of application

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://nidj.ac.in/ up to 5 PM of August 31, 2023

Application Fees :

General / OBC / EWS candidate(s) : Rs. 500/-

SC / ST candidate(s) : Rs. 250/-

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here