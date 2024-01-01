Applications are invited for recruitment of 274 vacant positions or career in NICL Assam.

National Insurance Company Ltd. (NICL) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Officers in Scale I cadre from open market.

Name of post : Administrative Officers (Generalists & Specialists)

No. of posts : 274

Discipline wise vacancies :

Doctors (MBBS) : 28

Legal : 20

Finance : 30

Actuarial : 2

Information Technology : 20

Automobile Engineers : 20

Hindi (Rajbhasha) Officers : 22

Generalist : 132

Eligibility Criteria :

Doctors (MBBS) : M.B.B.S / M.D. / M.S. or PG – Medical Degree from a recognized University OR equivalent foreign degrees which are recognized as such by the National Medical Commission (Formerly Medical Council of India) with the prescribed benchmark. Furthermore, the candidate must be holding a valid registration from National Medical Commission (Formerly Medical Council of India) or any State Medical Council (as applicable for Allopathy) as on date of the scheduled interview

Legal : Graduate / Post Graduate in Law from a recognized University with at least 60% marks in either of the degree examination (at least 55% for SC/ST) candidates

Finance : Chartered Accountant (ICAI) / Cost Accountant (ICWA) OR B.COM / M.COM from a recognized University with at least 60% marks in either of the degree examination (at least 55% for SC/ST) candidates

Actuarial : Bachelor / Masters degree in Statistics / Mathematics / Actuarial Science or any other quantitative discipline from a recognized University with at least 60% marks in either of the degree examination (at least 55% for SC/ST) candidates

Information Technology : B.E / B.Tech / M.E. / M.Tech in Computer Science/Information Technology/ MCA from a recognized University with at least 60% marks in either of the degree examination (at least 55% for SC/ST) candidates.

Automobile Engineers : B.E. / B.Tech. / M.E. / M.Tech in Automobile Engineering from a recognized University with at least 60% marks in either of the degree examination (at least 55% for SC/ST) candidates.

Hindi (Rajbhasha) Officers : Master’s Degree from a recognized University in Hindi with English as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of examination at the degree level with 60% marks (for SC/ST 55% marks) OR Master’s Degree from a recognized University in English with Hindi as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of examination at the degree level with 60% marks (for SC/ST 55% marks) OR Master’s Degree from a recognized University in any subject other than Hindi or English, with Hindi medium and English as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of examination at the degree level with 60% marks (for SC/ST 55% marks) OR Master’s Degree from a recognized University in any subject other than Hindi or English, with English medium and Hindi as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of examination at the degree level with 60% marks (for SC/ST 55% marks) OR Master’s Degree from a recognized University in any subject other than Hindi or English, with Hindi and English as the compulsory or elective subjects or either of the two as a medium of examination and the other as a compulsory or elective subject at the degree level with 60% marks (for SC/ST 55% marks)

Generalist : Graduate / Post Graduate in any stream from a recognized University with at least 60% marks in either of the degree examination (at least 55% for SC/ST) candidates.

Age : Minimum Age: 21 years Maximum Age: 30 years, as on 01.12.2023

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://nationalinsurance.nic.co.in/ from 2nd January 2024 to 22nd January 2024

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here