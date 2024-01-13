Applications are invited for recruitment of 89 vacant positions or career in NHPC Limited Assam.

NHPC Limited Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Trainee Engineer. NHPC Limited established in 1975 is a Schedule –A, Enterprise of the Government of India with ‘Mini Ratna’ Category-I status.

Name of post : Trainee Engineer / Trainee Officer

No. of posts : 89

Discipline wise vacancies :

Civil : 18

Electrical : 16

Mechanical : 47

Finance : 8

Qualification :

Trainee Engineer :

Full time regular Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering / Technology / B.Sc. (Engineering) Degree in relevant disciplines from recognized Indian University / Institute approved by AICTE with minimum 60% marks or equivalent grade

or

AMIE (enrollment upto 31.05.2013) with minimum 60% marks or equivalent grade.

Trainee Officer :

CA from Institute of Chartered Accountants of India / ICWA or CMA from Institute of Cost Accountants of India (formerly known as Institute of Cost and Works Accountants of India).

Passed Candidates are eligible to apply

Only candidates who have valid GATE-2022 score with GATE Registration Number and candidates who have valid CA/CMA score with CA/CMA certificate can register online in NHPC’s website

Selection Procedure :

Candidates shall be shortlisted out of the candidates registered with NHPC as per merit based on the Normalized marks obtained (out of 100) in the corresponding paper of GATE 2022 and online

Document Verification

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.nhpcindia.com/ up to 1800 hours of January 22, 2024.

Application Fees :

OBC (NCL) category : Rs.295/-

SC/ST/PwBD/Ex.SM category candidates : Need not pay the registration fee

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here