Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in NHM Assam.

National Health Mission (NHM) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Consultant and Audit Officer on contractual basis.

Name of post : Consultant (Child Health)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification & Experience : MBBS with Post Graduate Degree/ Diploma in Paediatrics from a recognized Medical College and registered with Assam Medical Council

Remuneration : Rs. 75,000/- per month with yearly increments (Negotiable)

Age : Up to 65 Years as on 1st April 2023

Name of post : Consultant (Audit)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

Retired Sr. Audit Officer/ Sr. Accounts Officer from the Office of the Principal Accountant General, Assam

or

Retired AFS Officers not below the rank of Jt. Director / Sr. Financial Advisor / Joint Director (Audit Service)

or

Qualified CA with 5 years post qualification experience in internal / statutory audit

Remuneration : Rs. 40,000/- per month with yearly increments (Negotiable)

Age : Up to 65 Years as on 1st April 2023

Name of post : Audit Officer

No. of posts : 3

Qualification & Experience : Not below the rank of Audit Officer (Retired) from office of the Principal Accountant General (Audit), Assam or Directorate of Audit (Local Fund), Assam

Remuneration : Rs. 30,000/- per month with yearly increments (Negotiable)

Age : Up to 65 Years as on 1st April 2023

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 17th November 2023 at the NHM Mission Directorate, Saikia Commercial Complex, Christian Basti, Guwahati-5. Registration time is from : 10:30 AM to 11:30 AM

How to apply : Candidates may appear in the interview along with relevant documents in original and a set of self-attested copies.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here