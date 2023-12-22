Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical and administrative positions or career in NHM Assam.

National Health Mission (NHM) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Consultant (Maternal Health), TB-HIV Coordinator and State Leprosy Consultant for engagement on contractual basis.

Name of post : Consultant (Maternal Health)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

i) MBBS with post graduate Degree/ Diploma in O&G from a Govt. recognized Medical

College and registered with Assam Medical Council.

ii) Desirable: Degree/ Diploma in Public Health Management.

iii) Minimum 5 years experience in Public Health Programme

Salary : Rs. 75000/- per month

Age Limit : Up to 65 years as on 1st April 2023

Name of post : TB-HIV Coordinator

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

i) MBBS or equivalent degree from institution recognized by National Medical Commission; must have completed compulsory rotatory internship.

ii) Diploma/ MD Public Health/ Community Health Administration (CHA)/ Tuberculosis & Chest diseases will be given preference.

iii) Certificate course in HIV medicine.

iv) One year experience in NTEP.

v) Working knowledge of Computers.

Salary : Rs. 50000/- per month

Age Limit : Up to 65 years as on 1st April 2023

Name of post : State Leprosy Consultant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

i) Medical Graduate with 5 years of experience in Public Health Programme.

ii) Working knowledge of Computer.

Salary : Rs. 50000/- per month

Age Limit : Up to 65 years as on 1st April 2023

Selection Procedure :

Walk-In Interview will be held on 27th and 28th December, 2023 at the NHM Mission Directorate,

Saikia Commercial Complex, Christian Basti, Guwahati-5

How to apply :

Candidates may appear in the interview along with relevant documents in original and a set of self-attested copies.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here