Applications are invited for recruitment of various medical positions or career in NFR Tinsukia Division Assam.

Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) Tinsukia Division Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Part-Time Dental Surgeon on contract basis. The engagement will be offered purely on contract basis for a period of one year which can be renewed as a fresh contract on year to year basis as per Railway Board’s Guidelines on administrative requirement or till the post filled by regular Doctor selected from UPSC, whichever is earlier.

Name of post : Part-Time Dental Surgeon

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Bachelor of Dental Surgeon (BDS) Degree from an Institute recognized by Dental Council of India (DCI). Candidate should also have completed one year of Compulsory Rotational Internship. The candidate should be registered as Dentist/Dental Surgeon with Dental Council of India/ Dental Council of State.

Experience :

The candidate should posses at least 03 (three) years of working experience after completion of BDS or should posses a Post Graduate Degree (MDS) from an Institute Recognized by Dental Council of India (DCI).

Age : Not exceeding 53 years of age as on 01-12-2024.

However, age relaxation is admissible to the candidates belonging to SC/ST/OBC categories also as per extant rule.

Selection Procedure :

Candidates fulfilling above conditions may appear for the walk-in-interview on 19-12-2024 (Thursday) at 10 AM

The venue is altogether at Divisional Railway Hospital, Dibrugarh, N.F. Railway, Tinsukia

How to apply :

Candidates may appear for the interview with application duly filled/signed as per the enclosed format along with copies of all certificates/testimonials in original and attested true copies and also two passport size photographs.

Selected candidates will be required to produce the original certificates, and self attested photocopies of all the certificates showing date of birth/educational qualification /community, four passport size photographs at the time of joining/engagement.

In the event of wrong information/fake academic certificate/ testimonials etc, the candidate will altogether be

liable to be taken up under Government of India law in force.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here