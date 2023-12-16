Applications are invited for recruitment of 14 vacant positions or career in NECTAR Assam.

North East Centre for Technology Application and Reach (NECTAR) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of 14 vacant posts or career under various projects on contractual basis.

Name of post : State Officer

No. of posts : 2

Essential qualification:

Master’s degree in agriculture/ Organic Agriculture or equivalent from any Govt. recognized university/ institution.

Essential Experience:

Minimum 10 years of experience in technology application in Agriculture/ Organic Agriculture/ organic cluster formation in Northeast India. Preference will be given to candidates having experience in MOVCD projects.

Desirable experience:

Candidates with experience in project formulation, monitoring, evaluation, farmers cluster formation and implementation in the field of Agriculture/ Organic Agriculture or related fields will

be preferred.

Salary : Rs. 60000/- per month

Upper age limit: 65 years

Name of post : Research Associate

No. of posts : 2

Essential qualification:

Master’s degree in Agronomy / Soil science / Plant Protection / Microbiology / Agricultural extension with specialization in Organic Farming, Quality Control of Organic Products, soil

analysis, issue of soil health card, demonstration etc. from any recognized university / institution

Essential Experience:

Minimum 5 years of experience in technology application in Agriculture/ Organic Agriculture in Northeast India.

Desirable Experience:

Candidates with experience in project formulation, monitoring, evaluation, and implementation in the field of Agriculture/ Organic Agriculture or related fields will be preferred.

Salary : Rs. 50000/- per month

Upper age limit: 40 years

Name of post : MIS Assistants

No. of posts : 2

Essential qualification:

BCA / B.Sc (IT) or equivalent from any Govt. recognized university/institution.

Essential Experience:

Minimum 2 years work experience in a relevant field.

Desirable experience:

Candidates with experience in project formulation, monitoring, evaluation, and implementation in the field of Agriculture/ Organic Agriculture or related fields will be preferred.

Salary : Rs. 25000/- per month

Upper age limit: 30 years

Name of post : Finance & Admin Assistants

No. of posts : 2

Essential qualification:

B.Com from any Govt. recognized university/institution

Essential Experience:

Minimum 2-year work experience in in handling payment and accounting aspects with knowledge of Tally.

Desirable experience:

Preference will be given to candidates having experience in PSU/ Govt organizations

Salary : Rs. 25000/- per month

Upper age limit: 30 years

Name of post : Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS)

No. of posts : 2

Desirable Experience: Experience in working as an MTS will be preferred

Salary : Rs. 14000/- per month

Upper age limit: 35 years

Name of post : Driver

No. of posts : 1

Essential Experience:

Minimum 2 years’ experience working as Driver with valid professional Driving License

Salary : Rs. 25000/- per month

Upper age limit: 35 years

Name of post : Social Mobilizer

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification:

Graduate in Rural Development/Social Work or Graduate with Diploma in Rural Development/ Social Work from a recognized University/Institute

Essential Experience:

5+ years relevant experience in mobilization of farmers, field demonstrations, organizing village level meetings etc.

Desirable Experience:

Experience on mobilization of farmers or involved directly in the field of agriculture. Working experience in projects being implemented in Arunachal Pradesh

Salary : Rs. 22000/- per month

Upper age limit: 30 years

How to apply :

Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://nectar.org.in/career/ up to 25th December 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here