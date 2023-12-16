Applications are invited for recruitment of 14 vacant positions or career in NECTAR Assam.
North East Centre for Technology Application and Reach (NECTAR) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of 14 vacant posts or career under various projects on contractual basis.
Name of post : State Officer
No. of posts : 2
Essential qualification:
Master’s degree in agriculture/ Organic Agriculture or equivalent from any Govt. recognized university/ institution.
Essential Experience:
Minimum 10 years of experience in technology application in Agriculture/ Organic Agriculture/ organic cluster formation in Northeast India. Preference will be given to candidates having experience in MOVCD projects.
Desirable experience:
Candidates with experience in project formulation, monitoring, evaluation, farmers cluster formation and implementation in the field of Agriculture/ Organic Agriculture or related fields will
be preferred.
Salary : Rs. 60000/- per month
Upper age limit: 65 years
Name of post : Research Associate
No. of posts : 2
Essential qualification:
Master’s degree in Agronomy / Soil science / Plant Protection / Microbiology / Agricultural extension with specialization in Organic Farming, Quality Control of Organic Products, soil
analysis, issue of soil health card, demonstration etc. from any recognized university / institution
Essential Experience:
Minimum 5 years of experience in technology application in Agriculture/ Organic Agriculture in Northeast India.
Desirable Experience:
Candidates with experience in project formulation, monitoring, evaluation, and implementation in the field of Agriculture/ Organic Agriculture or related fields will be preferred.
Salary : Rs. 50000/- per month
Upper age limit: 40 years
Name of post : MIS Assistants
No. of posts : 2
Essential qualification:
BCA / B.Sc (IT) or equivalent from any Govt. recognized university/institution.
Essential Experience:
Minimum 2 years work experience in a relevant field.
Desirable experience:
Candidates with experience in project formulation, monitoring, evaluation, and implementation in the field of Agriculture/ Organic Agriculture or related fields will be preferred.
Salary : Rs. 25000/- per month
Upper age limit: 30 years
Name of post : Finance & Admin Assistants
No. of posts : 2
Essential qualification:
B.Com from any Govt. recognized university/institution
Essential Experience:
Minimum 2-year work experience in in handling payment and accounting aspects with knowledge of Tally.
Desirable experience:
Preference will be given to candidates having experience in PSU/ Govt organizations
Salary : Rs. 25000/- per month
Upper age limit: 30 years
Name of post : Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS)
No. of posts : 2
Desirable Experience: Experience in working as an MTS will be preferred
Salary : Rs. 14000/- per month
Upper age limit: 35 years
Name of post : Driver
No. of posts : 1
Essential Experience:
Minimum 2 years’ experience working as Driver with valid professional Driving License
Salary : Rs. 25000/- per month
Upper age limit: 35 years
Name of post : Social Mobilizer
No. of posts : 1
Essential Qualification:
Graduate in Rural Development/Social Work or Graduate with Diploma in Rural Development/ Social Work from a recognized University/Institute
Essential Experience:
5+ years relevant experience in mobilization of farmers, field demonstrations, organizing village level meetings etc.
Desirable Experience:
Experience on mobilization of farmers or involved directly in the field of agriculture. Working experience in projects being implemented in Arunachal Pradesh
Salary : Rs. 22000/- per month
Upper age limit: 30 years
How to apply :
Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://nectar.org.in/career/ up to 25th December 2023
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here