Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in NCSM Assam.

National Council of Science Museum (NCSM) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Trainee (Public Relations). The initial engagement will be for one year which may be extended for another year based on satisfactory performance of the incumbent

Name of post : Trainee (Public Relations)

No. of posts : 1

Stipend : Rs. 16500/- per month

Minimum Qualification:

Bachelor Degree in Journalism/Mass Communication/PR/Media Science etc.

or

Any graduate with post-graduation in Journalism/Mass Communication/PR/Media Science

etc. may also be considered.

Desirable Qualification/Skill:

Candidates with knowledge of video editing and/or graphic design and knowledge of social media handling shall be preferred.

In addition to this, candidates should have a good command over English, Hindi, and Bengali languages.

How to apply :

Candidates may send the duly filled-in Application Form along with a Photocopy of all related documents (Certificate, Testimonials etc.) to the following address: Section Officer (Admin)

NATIONAL COUNCIL OF SCIENCE MUSEUMS 33, Block -GN, Sector-V, Bidhan Nagar, Kolkata-700091

The envelope containing the application form should be super-scribed in bold letter as APPLICATION FORM FOR ENGAGEMENT OF TRAINEE (PUBLIC RELATIONS).

Or

The scanned copy of the duly filled-in Application Form along with a single PDF copy of all the

documents (Certificate, Testimonials etc.) should be sent to the email id ncsmtrainee@gmail.com.

The last date for receipt of the application is 05.01.2024.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here