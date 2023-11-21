Applications are invited for recruitment of various editorial positions or career in NBT Assam.

National Book Trust (NBT) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Editorial Coordinator.

Name of post : Editorial Coordinator

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

i) A Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized university

ii) Proficiency in specified language

iii) Knowledge of working on PageMaker, Excel and other software

iv) Working knowledge of Hindi

v) The candidate should have good communication skills in English, Hindi and Regional Languages.

Experience : Work experience of at least 01 year in relevant field

Salary : Rs. 25,000/-per month (Fixed salary)

Upper Age Limit : 30 years

How to apply :

Candidates who fulfill the minimum eligibility criteria may send their applications along with relevant documents to the Joint Director (A&F), National Book Trust, India, Nehru Bhawan, 5, Institutional Area, Phase-II, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi-110070 in the prescribed format as given on the website i.e. www.nbtindia.gov.in.

Applicants must super scribe the envelope with “Application for the post of Editorial Coordinator.”

Last Date for receipt of application is 27/11/2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here