Assam Career Nalbari Judiciary Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various administrative positions under Nalbari Judiciary Assam.

The Office of Principal Judge, Family Court, Nalbari is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Peon.

Name of post : Peon

No. of posts : 1

Educational Qualification: Minimum educational qualification required is Class VIII passed and those who have passed Higher Secondary or above are ineligible to apply for the said post.

Scale of Pay : Rs. 12000-37500+G.P. 3900 (PB-1) with other allowances as per rules.

Also Read : 5 highly stylish formal looks of Namita Thapar, the fashion-conscious Shark of Shark Tank India

Age Limit : The minimum age limit for application is 18 years and the maximum age is 45 years as per the existing rules of the Government of Assam. Minimum & Maximum age will be calculated from the date of publication of this advertisement i.e. on 14.02.2023.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in Standard Form as published in Part-IX of the Assam Gazette along with all relevant copies of self-attested dossiers like Age Proof Certificate, Educational Qualification, Caste Certificate from competent authority, Employment Exchange Registration Certificate, Experience Certificate (if any) etc. and with two recent passport size photographs to The Principal Judge, Family Court, Nalbari, PO- Nalbari, Dist: Nalbari (Assam), PIN-781335.

The last date for receipt of applications is on or before 4 P.M. of 28/02/2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also Read : Paytm’s UPI LITE to allow users to make transactions seamlessly without UPI PIN