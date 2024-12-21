Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical and non-technical positions or career in Nagaon Medical College Assam.

Nagaon Medical College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Scientist, Research Assistant and Laboratory Technician on purely temporary and contractual engagement at Medical College Level Viral Research and Diagnostic Laboratory (DHR sponsored). Duration of employment will be One year(12 months) extendable depending on the candidate’s performance and budget grant from the funding agency.

Name of post : Scientist B (Medical)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : MD/DNB Microbiology from MCI recognized Medical college/institute OR MBBS/B.V.Sc from MCI/VCI recognized Medical college/institute with 2 years research experience.

Monthly Salary : Rs. 56000/- + HRA

Upper Age Limit : 35 years as on 1st December 2024

Name of post : Scientist B (Non-Medical)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

M.Sc (Medical Microbiology/Virology/Microbiology/Biotechnology/Molecular Biology/Life Sciences) from recognized university.

Monthly Salary : Rs. 56000/- + HRA

Upper Age Limit : 35 years as on 1st December 2024

Name of post : Research Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

M.Sc (Medical Microbiology/Virology/Microbiology/Biotechnology/Molecular Biology/Life Sciences) from recognized university.

Monthly Salary : Rs. 35000/-

Upper Age Limit : 35 years as on 1st December 2024

Name of post : Laboratory Technician

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

B.Sc.(MLT) from recognized university (Registered) OR Diploma MLT from recognized university (registered) with 3 years lab experience.

Monthly Salary : Rs. 20000/- + HRA

Upper Age Limit : 30 years as on 1st December 2024

How to apply :

Candidates have to submit the application form through speed post/registered

post or self submit to the office of the “Principal-cum-Chief Superintendent, Nagaon Medical College & Hospital, Nagaon,Assam 782003” with superscription as “Application for VRDL contractual post.”

One set of self-attested Photostat copies of ID proof, Address proof and certificates must be attached with the application form.

Last date for receipt of applications is January 11, 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here