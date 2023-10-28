Assam Career NaBFID Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for 54 vacant positions in National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID).

National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Officer (Analyst Grade).

Name of post : Officer (Analyst Grade)

No. of posts : 54

Discipline wise vacancies :

Lending Operations : 15

Human Resources : 2

Investment & Treasury : 4

Information Technology & Operations : 4

General Administration : 7

Risk Management : 10

Legal : 2

Internal Audit & Compliance : 3

Company Secretariat : 2

Accounts : 2

Strategic Development and Partnerships : 4

Economist : 1

Qualification & Experience : As per rules and regulations of NaBFID

Age Limit : Minimum: 21 years, Maximum: 32 years i.e. A candidate must have been born not earlier than 02.10.1991 and not later than 01.10.2002 (both days inclusive)

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://www.nabfid.org/careers up to 13th November 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here