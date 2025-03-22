Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in NABARD Assam.

National Bank for Agriculture & Rural Development (NABARD) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Specialists on contract basis.

Name of posts :

CISO

Climate Change Specialist-Mitigation

Climate Change Specialist-Adaptation

Content Writer

Graphic Designer

No. of posts :

CISO : 1

Climate Change Specialist-Mitigation : 1

Climate Change Specialist-Adaptation : 1

Content Writer : 1

Graphic Designer : 1

Qualification & Experience :

CISO :

B.E/M.E/B.Tech/M.Tech in the field of Computer Science and Engineering/IT/Cyber Security/Electronics and Communications Engineering or BCA/MCA(Bachelors/Masters of Computer Applications) or B.Sc/M.Sc (Bachelors/Masters in Computer Science/IT/Cyber Security/Electronics and Communications) from a university/institution/Board recognized by

Government of India/approved by Government regulatory bodies;

Mandatory certifications: Mandatorily should be certified in either of the two:

a. Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP)

b. Certified Information System Auditor (CISA);

Minimum 10 years and at least 5 years experience at senior leadership level (i.e. CISO or Deputy CISO) in Information Technology/ Information Security experience in BFSI Sector

Climate Change Specialist-Mitigation :

Master’s Degree in Renewable Energy, Energy Engineering, Climate Science, Sustainable Development from a recognized university or institution. Additional certifications or training in renewable energy, carbon management, or related domains will be an added advantage. At least 12 years of professional experience with at least 4 years of hands-on experience in handling mid to large sized climate change mitigation related projects.

Climate Change Specialist-Adaptation :

Master’s Degree in Climate Resilient Agriculture, Water Resource Management, Environmental Science, Agricultural Engineering, Hydrology, Natural Resource Management from a recognized university or institution. Additional certifications or training in climate change, project management, or related domains will be an added advantage. At least 12 years of professional experience with at least 4 years of hands-on experience in handling mid to large sized climate change adaptation projects, with a focus on building resilience to climate variability and change.

Content Writer :

Mandatory : Bachelor’s degree (in any discipline)

Preferred : Bachelor’s degree in English Literature or Bachelor’s/ Master’s degree/ PG Diploma in Mass Communication/ Journalism/ PR.

Not less than 3 years of working experience as Content Writer with any reputed organisation.

Graphic Designer :

Diploma/ Bachelor’s degree/ Master’s degree in Applied Art, Graphic Designing, Multimedia and Animation. Not less than 3 years of working experience as Graphic Designer with any reputed

organisation

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online on NABARD website www.nabard.org between 22.03.2025 to

06.04.2025.

Application Fees :

SC / ST / PWD : Rs. 150/-

All others : Rs. 850/-

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here