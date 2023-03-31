Assam Career : N.F. Railway Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various medical positions under Northeast Frontier (N.F.) Railway.

Northeast Frontier (N.F.) Railway is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Honorary Visiting Specialists (HVS) in each of the specialties of of Ophthalmologist, Radiologist, Pediatrician and Pathologist in Divisional Railway Hospital Lumding.

Name of post : Honorary Visiting Specialists (HVS)

No. of posts : 4

Specialty wise vacancies :

Ophthalmologist : 1

Radiologist : 1

Pediatrician : 1

Pathologist : 1

Qualification : Post Graduate degree from recognized university. Minimum 3 years experience in the professional work related to concerned specialty in case of post graduate degree

Also Read : MasterChef India Season 1 winner Pankaj Bhadouria’s delicious snack recipe for Navratri & Iftar

Salary : Rs. 24,000/- per month

Age Profile : During first time engagement, the preferred age is between 30 years to 64 years. Upper age limit of continued engagement is 65 years.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in prescribed format along with passport size photograph & self-attested copies of documents [MBBS certificate, Postgraduate degree certificate, Post doctoral degree certificate (where applicable), Registration certificate, additional qualification & experience, PAN Card, e-mail ID and Phone number] to the Chief Medical Superintendent, Divisional Railway Hospital, N. F. Railway, Lumding, Nagaon, Assam-782447

Last date of receipt of application 01.00 PM of 25th April 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also Read : From Nayanjyoti Saikia to Gurkirat Singh, lesser known shocking facts of some MasterChef India Season 7 contestants

