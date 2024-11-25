Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching and non-teaching positions or career in Margherita College Assam.

Margherita College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Assistant Professors and Junior Assistants. Margherita College was established in the year 1978 and is located on a sprawling pollution free campus of 26 bighas of land in the North Eastern state of Assam guarded by the majestic Patkai Hills in the Head quarter of Margherita Sub-Division. It lies exactly 567 kms. east of Guwahati. Patkai hills which form a gateway of India in the North-East are situated in the South-Eastern corner of Assam between 26.300 North latitude and 95.150 East longitude making the natural boundary between Assam and Myanmar. The township of Margherita near Ledo from where the historic Stilwell road connects the North-East region of India with China via Myanmar is the centre of what could be a rich economic zone of South-East Asia.

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 3

Discipline wise vacancies :

Education : 1

Commerce : 2

Eligibility Criteria :

Educational Qualification and Selection Procedure for the post of Assistant Prof. will be as per Govt. Office Memorandum No. AHE.239/2021/68 dtd. 24/01/2022 and e-CF No. 564326/9 dated 22/10/2024

Name of post : Junior Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

Educational qualification for the Junior Assistant candidates is a Bachelor Degree in Arts/ Science/ Commerce and Diploma /Certificate course of at least 3 (three) months duration in Computer Application (English& Assamese) and the selection procedure will be as per Assam Govt. O.M. No. DHE/CE/Misc./341/2016/49 dt. 09.02.2017.

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications in prescribed Proforma issued by the DHE, Assam and Assam Gazette (Part-IX) Standard form of application respectively along with complete Bio-Data including Contact number and E-mail address and self attested copies of all testimonials from H.S.L.C. onwards

The applications should be accompanied along with the documentary proof of payment of non-refundable application fee of Rs 1500/- (Rupees One Thousand Five Hundred) only for Assistant Professor & Rs 500/- (Rupees Five Hundred) only for Junior Assistant.

Applicants must pay non-refundable fee through NEFT/RTGS to the PNB, Dirak Branch, Margherita, Account no.0960010106565, IFS code PUNB0096020, MICR 786024404.

Applications must reach the Principal & Secretary, Margherita College, P.O. : Margherita. Dist.: Tinsukia, Assam, PIN-786181

Last date for submission of applications is December 7, 2024

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here