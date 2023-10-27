Assam Career MANAGE Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in National Institute of Agricultural Extension Management (MANAGE).

National Institute of Agricultural Extension Management (MANAGE) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for Group – A, B and C positions on Direct Recruitment basis.

Name of post : Deputy Director

No. of posts : 1

Scale of Pay : Pay Matrix Level – 13A (UGC Scale) (Rs.1,31,400/- to Rs.2,17,100/-)

Qualification :

i) Ph.D in Agricultural Extension from a recognized university.

ii) Five years’ experience in the above field / subject in the cadre of Assistant Professor or equivalent.

Name of post : Assistant Director

No. of posts : 1

Scale of Pay : Pay Matrix Level – 10 (UGC Scale) (Rs.57,700/- to Rs.1,82,400/-)

Qualification :

i) A First Class (60% marks or above) Master’s degree in Agricultural Extension from any recognized University.

ii) Three years’ experience in training / teaching / research in concerned field.

Name of post : Academic Associate

No. of posts : 2

Scale of Pay : Pay Matrix Level – 6 (Rs.35,400/- to Rs.1,12,400/-)

Qualification : A First Class (60% marks or above) Master’s degree in Fisheries/ Zoology / Agricultural Zoology / Agricultural Extension from any recognized University.

Name of post : EDP Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Scale of Pay : Pay Matrix Level – 6 (Rs.35,400/- to Rs.1,12,400/-)

Qualification :

i) A First Class (60% and above) Bachelor’s degree in Computer Applications / Information Technology / Computer Science / Electronics & Communication / Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning / Data Science / Internet of Things.

ii) A speed test of not less than 15000 key depressions per hour for data entry work to be ascertained through speed test on computer

Name of post : Upper Division Clerk

No. of posts : 1

Scale of Pay : Pay Matrix Level – 4 (Rs.25,500/- to Rs.81,100/-)

Qualification :

i) A Bachelor degree from a recognized university.

ii) Speed of 30 wpm in English typewriting.

Name of post : Multi Tasking Staff

No. of posts : 1

Scale of Pay : Pay Matrix Level – 1 (Rs.18,000/- to Rs.56,900/-)

Qualification : Matriculation (10th Class Pass) from a recognized Board withone of the following:

i) Proficiency in Typewriting

ii) Basic Certificate Course in Computer / IT

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with relevant documents to The Deputy Director (Administration), National Institute of Agricultural Extension Management (MANAGE), Rajendranagar, Hyderabad – 500 030, Telangana by 20th November 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

