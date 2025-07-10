Assam Career Majuli University of Culture Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in Majuli University of Culture Assam in 2025.

Majuli University of Culture Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Guest Faculty on purely temporary basis for the Five-Year Integrated Masters (FYUGP+1-year Masters) Programme of Majuli University of Culture for the academic session 2025-2026. The University plans to grow as a non-affiliating multidisciplinary higher educational institution with specialization in the studies and also research in culture and cultural heritage of India with an objective of making it gradually a University of Category 1 as defined in the New Education Policy of India. Study and also research in the multidimensional cultural life of the people of India, more particularly, those of Assam and the North East being its primary concern, the University envisions itself to grow finally as an institution of multidimensional education to enable it to embrace within its scope all disciplines including liberal arts and basic sciences pertaining to human cultures and civilization. The objective is to create a class of useful citizens who would be able to lead our society in the face of the twenty-first century multi-dimensional necessities. With both Undergraduate and Postgraduate programmes and programmes of critical research in the field of humanities and social sciences, folklore, language and literature, music and dance, dramatic and theatre arts, applied, visual and fine arts, various forms of traditional and modern crafts and vocations, design and architecture, archaeology, ethnography and sculpture, Indian traditional systems of health cultures and knowledge systems, and any other forms of human knowledge, the University aims to provide education towards making India a first category knowledge-hub and a centre of attraction for all classes of knowledge-seekers from across the world.

Name of post : Guest Faculty

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Subjects :

Political Science

Sociology

Essential Qualification : Master Degree with minimum 55% marks or equivalent grade in the concerned subjects from a recognized University.

Desired Qualification : NET/ SET/ M.Phil./ Ph.D. and work experiences in the relevant filed shall

be given preference

Remuneration : Negotiable (As per MUC rule)

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview altogether on 31.07.2025 (Thursday). Time is at 11 AM. The venue is at the Majuli University of Culture, Majuli, Assam, PIN-785104

How to apply :

Interested candidates having the requisite qualification may appear in the Walk-in Interview

with copies of biodata, attested copies of all testimonials, publications and also experience certificate (if any) along with the original certificates of qualifications/testimonials for verification

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here