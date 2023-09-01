Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Madhabdev University Assam.

Madhabdev University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Vice-Chancellor.

Name of post : Vice-Chancellor

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria : The eligibility of the applicants shall be strictly ascertained on the basis of UGC regulations 2018.Clause 7.3 of the UGC Regulations, 2018 states- A person possessing the highest level of competence, integrity, morals and institutional commitment is to be appointed as Vice-Chancellor. The person to be appointed as a Vice-Chancellor should be a distinguished academician, with a minimum of ten years of experience as Professor in a university or ten years of experience in a reputed research and / or academic administrative organisation with proof of having demonstrated academic leadership

Age Limit : The age of the applicants should be below 65 years as on 30th September, 2023

How to apply : The applicants shall fill-up and submit their applications online through a portal which can be accessed through the Madhabdev University website (https://ng.madhabdevuniversity.ac.in/vice-chancellor-recruitment-application) on or before 30.09.2023.

They may also submit the hard copies of applications along with all the supporting documents in a sealed envelope, superscribing “Application for the position of Vice-Chancellor, Madhabdev University” on the top left corner, by Registered/ Speed Post/ Courier/ Hand so as to reach The Registrar, Madhabdev University, P.O.: Dikrong, Narayanpur, Lakhimpur, Assam, PIN- 784164 on or before 05.10.2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

