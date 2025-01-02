Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in LGBRIMH Tezpur Assam.

Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi Regional Institute of Mental Health (LGBRIMH) Tezpur Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Assistant Professors in various disciplines.

Name of posts :

Assistant Professor (Psychiatry, Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, Geriatric Mental Health) Assistant Professor (Pathology) Assistant Professor (Biochemistry) Assistant Professor Department of Psychiatric Social Work Assistant Professor Department of Psychiatric Nursing Assistant Professor Department of Clinical Psychology

No. of posts :

Assistant Professor (Psychiatry, Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, Geriatric Mental Health) : 4 Assistant Professor (Pathology) : 1 Assistant Professor (Biochemistry) : 1 Assistant Professor Department of Psychiatric Social Work : 1 Assistant Professor Department of Psychiatric Nursing : 1 Assistant Professor Department of Clinical Psychology : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

Essential Qualification for Sl. No. 01 to 03:

(i) A recognized MBBS degree qualification included in the First or Second Schedule or Part-II or the Third Schedule (other than licentiate qualifications) to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956(102 of 1956). Holders of educational qualifications included in Part-II of the Third Schedule should also fulfill the conditions specified in sub-section (3) of section 13 of the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956.

(ii) Post-graduate degree in the concerned speciality or Super speciality mentioned in Section –A of Schedule-VI or equivalent recognized DNB qualification awarded by National Board of Examination.

Essential Experience for Sl. No. 1 to 3:

At least 1 year experience (for Pay level L-11) / 3 years experience (for Pay level L-12) as Lecturer/ Tutor/ Registrar/ Demonstrator/ Senior Resident/in the concerned Specialty or Super-speciality in a recognized teaching institution after obtaining the first post graduate degree.

Essential Qualification For Sl. No. 4 to 6:

(i) I and II class (55%) in Masters Degree in Social Work/Psychiatric Nursing /Clinical Psychology.

(ii) M. Phil in Psychiatric Social Work/Clinical Psychology or equivalent qualification from a recognized Institution.

(iii) Ph.D in PSW/Clinical Psychology/Psychiatric Nursing from a recognized Institution/ University.

Essential Experience for Sl. No. 4 to 6:

No experience (for pay level L-10) Or At least one year teaching /clinical/research experience in the concerned subject after Ph.D. (for Pay level L-11) Or At least 3 years of teaching/clinical/research experience in the concerned subject after Ph.D. (for pay level L-12).

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview through hybrid move on 17th January 2025 from 10 AM onwards in LGBRIMH Tezpur Assam

How to apply :

For Registration eligible candidates are requested to e-mail necessary documents (all relevant original testimonials/BIO-DATA, attested copies of certificate/ one PP size photograph) to institute e.mail id [email protected]

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here