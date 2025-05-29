Assam Career LGBRIMH Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or career in LGBRIMH Assam in 2025.

Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi Regional Institute of Mental Health (LGBRIMH) Tezpur Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Project Research Scientist-II (Medical) and Project Technical Support-II for an ICMR-funded project titled “Design and Development of Internet of Medical Things and AI- based mental health alert system with Smartphone application using Ear Electroencephalogram waves and Photoplethysmography vital physiological measurements” in 2025. This project is funded by the Indian Council of Medical Research. The Lokopriya Gopinath Bordoloi Regional Institute of Mental Health (LGBRIMH) initially came up as Tezpur Lunatic Asylum under the British Government in April, 1876.In 1922 the hospital got the name as Tezpur Mental Hospital. With the progress in the field of psychiatry across the globe, the government took steps to develop the hospital with modern facilities. Major construction activities happen in 1926. By the end of 1932 the hospital accommodation rose up to 700 beds. Most of the existing buildings in the Indoor section are of those times. In 1999 the Institute was handed over to the North Eastern Council (NEC). Being the premier tertiary care psychiatric institute in the NE region, the hospital later saw upgradation to a regional institute with the objective of providing better mental health care and developing manpower in the region. The Institute later got the name as “Lokopriya Gopinath Bordoloi Regional Institute of Mental Health.” On June 1, 2007, the Institute came under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.

Name of post : Project Research Scientist-II (Medical)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

MBBS with three Years experience

OR

MBBS with PhD

OR

MBBS with Post Graduate Degree, including the integrated PG degrees

Salary : Rs. 80,000+ HRA as applicable

Maximum Age Limit : 40 years

Name of post : Project Technical Support-II

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : 12th in Science + Diploma (MLT / DMLT/ Engineering) + Five Years Experience in relevant subject/field

Salary : Rs. 20,000/- + HRA as applicable

Maximum Age Limit : 30 years

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview altogether on 16th June 2025 from 11 AM onwards. The venue is in Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi Regional Institute of Mental Health (LGBRIMH), Tezpur-784001, Assam

How to apply :

Eligible candidates must email scanned copies of all relevant mark sheets and also certificates, one passport size photograph, along with other relevant testimonials to the institute email ID [email protected] till 5 PM of 13th June 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here