Assam Career LGBRIMH Recruitment 2024

Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in LGBRIMH Tezpur Assam in 2024.

Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi Regional Institute of Mental Health (LGBRIMH) Tezpur Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of five vacant administrative positions or career on deputation basis in 2024. The Lokopriya Gopinath Bordoloi Regional Institute of Mental Health (LGBRIMH) was initially set up as Tezpur Lunatic Asylum under the British Government in April, 1876.In 1922 the hospital was rechristened as Tezpur Mental Hospital. With the progress in the field of psychiatry across the globe, steps were also taken to develop this hospital with modern facilities. Major construction activities were also started in 1926. In 1999 the Institute was altogether handed over to the North Eastern Council (NEC). The Institute was thereafter rechristened as “Lokopriya Gopinath Bordoloi Regional Institute of Mental Health.”On June 1, 2007, the Institute was altogether taken over by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.

Name of posts :

Medical Superintendent

Chief Finance and Accounts Officer

Chief Administrative Officer

Accounts Officer

Administrative Officer

Also Read : 10 divine pictures of Bollywood celebrities at the inauguration of Ram Mandir

No. of posts :

Medical Superintendent : 1

Chief Finance and Accounts Officer : 1

Chief Administrative Officer : 1

Accounts Officer : 1

Administrative Officer : 1

Eligibility Criteria : As per rules and regulations altogether of LGBRIMH Tezpur Assam

Also Read : Arun Yogiraj shared some unseen pictures of Ram Lalla idol of Ram Mandir

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications along with relevant documents and also accompanied with a Bank Draft of Rs. 100/- to be drawn in favour of the Director, LGBRIMH , Tezpur payable at Tezpur.

The applications must reach the Deputy Director, LGBRIMH, Tezpur -784001 latest by 20.02.2024 within working hours

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here