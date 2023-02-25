Applications are invited for various administrative positions under Lakhimpur Judiciary Assam.

The Office of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Lakhimpur, North Lakhimpur, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for two vacant Grade-IV positions – Peon and Chowkider.

Name of posts :

Peon

Chowkider

No. of posts :

Peon : 1

Chowkider : 1

Scale of Pay : (PB-1) Rs 12000-52000/- + GP Rs.3900/-

Qualification : The eligibility criteria regarding the Educational Qualification of the Candidate

is that he/she must have passed Class VIII but should not have passed Class XII. Candidates who have passed Class XII/H.S shall not be eligible to apply. Candidates having extra qualification like driving, electrical repairing knowledge and other skills useful in the office functioning shall be given preference and the candidates are to mention about such extra qualification (if any) in their applications

Age Limit : The candidates must not be less than 18 years of age and not more than 43 years of age in case of OBC/MOBC and 45 years in case of SC

How to apply : Candidates can send their duly filled up application in standard form along with attested copies of educational qualification testimonials , Caste certificate, Employment

Exchange Certificate, Age proof Certificate and 3 (three) recent passport size photographs. The applications must reach by registered post to the Office of the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Lakhimpur, North Lakhimpur by March 15, 2023

The applications can also be dropped in the drop box labelled “Drop Box Application for the Post of Peon & Chowkider”

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

