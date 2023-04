Assam Career : KVBSASU Nalbari Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various project based positions in Kumar Bhaskar Varma Sanskrit and Ancient Studies University (KVBSASU) Nalbari.

Kumar Bhaskar Varma Sanskrit and Ancient Studies University (KVBSASU) Nalbari is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Research Assistant in a time bound ICSSR sponsored Minor Research Project entitled “Bottlenecks in Cross Border Trade between North-East India and Bangladesh” conducted under the Centre for South East Asian Studies.

Name of post : Research Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 16,000/- per month

Essential Qualification : Ph.D./M.Phil./Post Graduate in any Social Science discipline with minimum 55% marks

Also Read : From Kiara Advani to Sidharth Malhotra, 5 stunning brides & grooms who twinned in striking Manish Malhotra attires

Desired Qualification : Prior experience in Social research, field survey and proficiency in English language and Computer literacy.

How to apply : Candidates may send a detailed CV along with scanned copies of relevant certificates, grade/mark sheets, publications, experience certificate etc. to Dr. Nandita Khakhlary

via email southeastasiakbvs23@gmail.com on or before 22nd April 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also Read : 6 unusual and unique jewellery looks of Malaika Arora