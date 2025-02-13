Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching and non-teaching positions or career in KV Tinsukia Assam.

Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) Tinsukia Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Teachers, Counsellors, Coaches and Instructors. Kendriya Vidyalaya Tinsukia has started working in 1985 for Classes I to V in a temporary building. Later on in the year 2009 the school has been shifted to its own newly constructed building. New building of Vidyalaya is situated on Raja Ali Road , Tinsukia. Vidyalaya is about 2 KM from Tinsukia Bus Stand. It is 2 section school. In this school there are only Science & commerce Section with maximum 40 students. Like other Kendriya Vidyalayas, KV AFS Digaru follows the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) curriculum, offering a broad-based education that includes a focus on academic excellence, co-curricular activities, and overall personality development. The school has facilities such as science and computer labs, libraries, sports grounds, and other amenities that support a well-rounded education. The primary objective of Kendriya Vidyalaya AFS Digaru, like other KVs, is to cater to the educational needs of children of transferable Central Government employees by providing a common program of education, thus ensuring uniformity and continuity in education. Since its inception, KV Tinsukia has grown in terms of infrastructure, student strength, and also the quality of education it imparts. The school has made significant contributions to the educational landscape by adhering to the standards and also ethos of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan. The establishment of Kendriya Vidyalayas such as KV Tinsukia is part of the broader effort by the Government of India to ensure quality education for the children of its employees, thereby promoting national integration and fostering a spirit of unity among students from different parts of the country.

Name of posts :

PGT: Math, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Computer Science/Information Practices, Economics, Commerce, Hindi, English TGT: Math, Science, Social Science, Hindi, English, Sanskrit PRT Balvatika Computer Instructor Music Teacher Sports Coach Art & Craft Teacher Special Educator Nurse Yoga Teacher Counsellor

Eligibility Criteria : As per Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) norms

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 17th February 2025 in Kendriya Vidyalaya Tinsukia, Tinsukia Region, Raja Ali Road, Nau-Pukhri, Tinsukia, Assam, PIN -786125. Reporting time is 9 AM

How to apply :

Candidates may submit their applications along with self-attested copies of relevant documents by hand or by post to Kendriya Vidyalaya Tinsukia, Tinsukia Region, Raja Ali Road, Nau-Pukhri, Tinsukia, Assam, PIN -786125

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here