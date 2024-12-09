Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in KV Tamulpur Assam.

Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) Tamulpur Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Post Graduate Teacher in Chemistry.

Name of post : Post Graduate Teacher (PGT)

Subjects :

Chemistry

English

Qualification :

(a) Two years’ Integrated Post Graduate M.Sc. Course of Regional College of Education of NCERT in the subject Concerned.

OR

Master’s Degree from a recognized university with at least 50% marks in aggregate in the following subjects- Chemistry / Bio Chemistry / English

(b) B.Ed. or equivalent degree from a recognized University.

(c) Proficiency in teaching in English medium.

(d) DESIRABLE QUALIFICATIONS: Knowledge of Computer Applications

Name of post : Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT)- Social Science

Qualification :

(a) Four years’ integrated degree Course of Regional College of Education of NCERT in the subject concerned with at least 50% marks in aggregate.

OR

Bachelor’s Degree with at least 50% marks in the concerned subjects /combination of subjects and in aggregate. The electives Subjects and Languages in the combination of Subjects are as under: History, Geography, Economics and Pol. Sciences of which one must be either History or Geography

(b) B.Ed. or equivalent degree from a recognized University.

(c) Proficiency in teaching in Hindi and English medium.

(d) Qualified in the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (Paper-II) conducted by the CBSE.

(e) Desirable Qualifications: Knowledge of Computer Applications

Name of post : Primary Teacher (PRT)

Qualification :

i) Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and 2 year diploma in elementary education (by whatever name known).

OR

Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and 4 year Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed)

OR

Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and 2 year Diploma in Education (Special Education).

ii) Qualified in the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) conducted by the Govt. of India.

iii) Proficiency in teaching Hindi and English medium

Desirable: Working knowledge of computer applications.

Name of post : Sports Coach

Qualification :

i) Graduation in any discipline with Diploma in any of the Games/Sports with (at least one-year duration)/ B.P.Ed./D.P.Ed./M.P.Ed./Certificate course in Sports coaching

Or

Graduation/ Senior Secondary / Certificate course in Sports coaching in any discipline with National Certificate holder in the concerned field of sports.

Name of post : Taikwando /Kungfu Instructor (Female Preferred)

Qualification :

i) Diploma in the specific field (at least of one-year duration)/ B.P.Ed./D.P.Ed./M.P.Ed./Certificate course in Taekwondo

Or

Graduation/ Senior Secondary / Certificate course in Sports coaching in any discipline with National Certificate holder in the concerned field of sports

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 12/12/2024 at 09:00 A.M. in PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya Tamulpur Assam

How to apply :

Candidates may appear for the interview with CVs, original and self-attested copies of all relevant documents

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here